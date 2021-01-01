Senate Majority Leader Again Blocks Bill to Provide Americans $2,000 Relief Checks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday blocked two efforts from his Democratic colleagues to hold an immediate vote to approve $2,000 stimulus payments for Americans.

"This crisis has not affected everyone equally... our duty both to struggling Americans and to taxpayers is to focus on targeted relief that will have the maximum impact and help the people who need it the most," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

McConnell also blocked calls for an immediate vote regarding the stimulus payments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has been urging Congress to approve the $2,000 stimulus payments, but, according to McConnell, he also wants lawmakers to attach legislation to repeal a law that protects tech companies from liability restricting or censoring third-party content online and to form a committee to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On Sunday, Trump signed a COVID-19 relief and government spending bill that provided $600 stimulus checks for qualified taxpayers in the United States.