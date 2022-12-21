Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce Pace of Assistance to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that it is not the time for the Biden administration to reduce the pace of assistance for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.

"Now is not the time, not the time to take our foot off the gas when it comes to helping Ukraine," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Early Tuesday morning, negotiators in Congress reached a deal on a draft $1.7 trillion omnibus spending proposal to fund the Federal government through September 30 of next year. The government will shut down if the omnibus or a continuing resolution is not passed by both chambers of Congress by Friday.

Later on Wednesday, US senators are expected to consider the omnibus, which includes $45 billion in new emergency assistance for Ukraine.