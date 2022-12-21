UrduPoint.com

Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce Pace Of Assistance To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce Pace of Assistance to Ukraine

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that it is not the time for the Biden administration to reduce the pace of assistance for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that it is not the time for the Biden administration to reduce the pace of assistance for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.

"Now is not the time, not the time to take our foot off the gas when it comes to helping Ukraine," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Early Tuesday morning, negotiators in Congress reached a deal on a draft $1.7 trillion omnibus spending proposal to fund the Federal government through September 30 of next year. The government will shut down if the omnibus or a continuing resolution is not passed by both chambers of Congress by Friday.

Later on Wednesday, US senators are expected to consider the omnibus, which includes $45 billion in new emergency assistance for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Ukraine Russia September Congress Gas Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza ..

Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza Fatima

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New C ..

Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New Capital of Indonesia - Ambassad ..

2 minutes ago
 New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent ..

New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent symptoms of long Covid

13 minutes ago
 UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 20 ..

UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 2023 Amid Lack of Funds, Growing ..

13 minutes ago
 Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Compa ..

Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Companies to Sanctions List - Gover ..

13 minutes ago
 NA body on housing constitutes committee to check ..

NA body on housing constitutes committee to check lease issues of commercial are ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.