Senate Minority Leader Expects Biden Administration To Quickly Sanction Myanmar's Military

Wed 03rd February 2021

Senate Minority Leader Expects Biden Administration to Quickly Sanction Myanmar's Military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he talked to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the need for a response to the Myanmar coup, adding that he expects the United States to immediately impose sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders.

"I've had good conversations with @POTUS [Biden] and @SecBlinken about the need for a swift and decisive response from the US and allies following the coup in Burma. Expect the Administration will quickly sanction the junta and defense democracy," McConnell said via Twitter.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning placing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of National League for Democracy (NLD) in jail. The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party win resoundingly. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections when the state of emergency ends.

