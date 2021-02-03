(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he talked to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the need for a response to the Myanmar coup, adding that he expects the United States to immediately impose sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders.

"I've had good conversations with POTUS [Joe Biden] and Sec[retary of State Antony] Blinken about the need for a swift and decisive response from the US and allies following the coup in Burma. Expect the Administration will quickly sanction the junta and defense democracy," McConnell said via Twitter.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of National League for Democracy (NLD).

The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections when the state of emergency ends.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States assessed the events in Myanmar to have constituted a military coup, paving the way to imposing sanctions. The United States has already imposed sanctions on some of Myanmar's military leaders for role in the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

A senior State Department official said US officials have not had direct contact with any of the detained Myanmar officials. The United States is coordinating with allies and partners, including Japan and India, to address the situation.