Senate Panel Advances Nomination of Julie Fisher for US Ambassador to Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the nomination of Julie Fisher for US ambassador to Belarus with several members voicing reservations amid the political crisis in the former Soviet republic.

"The motion has passed and those who request to be recorded in the negative will be recorded as such," Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said.

In April, President Donald Trump nominated Fisher, a career diplomat, to be the next US ambassador to Belarus.