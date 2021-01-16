UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Panel Asks US Intel Chief For Briefing On Foreign Efforts To Disrupt Inauguration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Senate Panel Asks US Intel Chief for Briefing on Foreign Efforts to Disrupt Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Heads of the US Senate Intelligence committee in a letter on Friday asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to report on efforts by foreign actors to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Dear Director Ratcliffe... please update the Committee on all intelligence related to efforts by foreign actors to disrupt the inauguration," Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner, chair and vice chair of the panel, wrote. "Please describe the process by which this reporting will be shared with Federal, state, and local stakeholders."

The lawmakers requested information in the wake of last week's riots on Capitol Hill, which pro-Trump supporters stormed in a bid to prevent Congress from approving the results of the presidential election.

"In light of the recent violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, we request that you provide the Committee with a detailed description of how the Intelligence Community (IC) is supporting relevant customers in the Congress, Executive Branch, and state and local law enforcement in preparation for the inauguration," the letter said.

Rubio and Warner also asked what products and briefings the DNI intended to issue to provide indications and warning of any potential unrest, whether foreign or domestic in origin, before and during the inauguration.

Related Topics

Election Senate Riots Capitol Hill January Congress All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in international meeting to devel ..

41 minutes ago

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 ..

42 minutes ago

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

2 hours ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 hours ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.