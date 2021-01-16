Senate Panel Asks US Intel Chief for Briefing on Foreign Efforts to Disrupt Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Heads of the US Senate Intelligence committee in a letter on Friday asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to report on efforts by foreign actors to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Dear Director Ratcliffe... please update the Committee on all intelligence related to efforts by foreign actors to disrupt the inauguration," Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner, chair and vice chair of the panel, wrote. "Please describe the process by which this reporting will be shared with Federal, state, and local stakeholders."

The lawmakers requested information in the wake of last week's riots on Capitol Hill, which pro-Trump supporters stormed in a bid to prevent Congress from approving the results of the presidential election.

"In light of the recent violence at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, we request that you provide the Committee with a detailed description of how the Intelligence Community (IC) is supporting relevant customers in the Congress, Executive Branch, and state and local law enforcement in preparation for the inauguration," the letter said.

Rubio and Warner also asked what products and briefings the DNI intended to issue to provide indications and warning of any potential unrest, whether foreign or domestic in origin, before and during the inauguration.