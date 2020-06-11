UrduPoint.com
Senate Panel Backs Changing Names Of Confederate Bases - Funding Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Senate Panel Backs Changing Names of Confederate Bases - Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a requirement that the Pentagon change the racist and Confederate Names of US military installations, a summary of the new National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA) proposed legislation said on Thursday.

"[The bill requires] establishing a commission to study and provide recommendations concerning the removal, names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America, addressing an implementation plan, cost, and criteria for renaming, among other procedures," the committee said in its summary.

The measure won the support of the Republican-majority committee, despite the fact that President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would "never" agree to change the names of Confederate bases.

The proposed legislation will also win the backing of a bipartisan majority in the full Senate, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a Twitter message on Thursday.

"Renaming bases and monuments has overwhelming Senate bipartisan support - shown by NDAA bill just released in our Armed Services Committee markup. Trump's resistance cannot stop it. It's right and necessary," Blumenthal tweeted.

The measure was proposed as an amendment to the NDAA by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

