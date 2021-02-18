UrduPoint.com
Senate Panel Sets February 25 Confirmation Hearing For US Trade Representative Nominee Tai

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Senate Panel Sets February 25 Confirmation Hearing for US Trade Representative Nominee Tai

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for US Trade Representative, will face Senators at her confirmation hearing set for February 25, the Senate Finance Committee announced on Wednesday.

"Hearing to Consider the Nomination of Katherine C.

Tai, of the District of Columbia, to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary," the notice said, with the date attached.

Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden previously praised Tai's nomination as an "inspired choice," indicating likely confirmation by the full Senate.

Tai previously served as chief trade counsel for the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

