WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The US Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing soon on the issue of the FBI mishandling its investigation into former US Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, Chairman Dick Durbin said during a meeting with his colleagues.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) said the FBI Indianapolis field office's investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar was marred by multiple failures.

"We will be holding a hearing on this issue related to the administration of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Durbin said on Thursday.

Nasser was arrested following a Michigan State University Police and FBI Lansing resident office investigation that led to the discovery of 30,000 child pornography materials on his electronic devices. In total, more than 260 women and girls have claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

In January 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing minors - the young female athletes who were entrusted to his care as a doctor.