Senate Panel Urges Biden To Give Kiev Intel On Russia To Fullest Extent Possible - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Senate Panel Urges Biden to Give Kiev Intel on Russia to Fullest Extent Possible - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with as much intelligence as possible with respect to Russia's military activity near its western border.

"(W)e request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible ... we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country," the committee said in a letter to Biden.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion.

Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is still analyzing before deciding on the next step.

