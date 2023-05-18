Senate Passes Bill to Repeal Rule to Bar Migrants Likely to Need Certain Welfare Benefits

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Senate passed legislation that would repeal the Biden administration's so-called public charge rule that prevents migrants from obtaining permanent residence status in the United States if they are likely to depend on certain government welfare programs.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 50-47 to repeal the rule, sending it to the House for consideration.

The Biden administration's definition of the public charge rule is more lenient compared to the restrictions the Trump administration placed under the same policy.

The Biden administration, under its version of the public charge rule, prevents migrants from having permanent residence status in the United States if at any time they become heavily dependent on government benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income, cash assistance under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or state, tribal and local cash assistance.

However, the Trump administration also made migrants ineligible for permanent legal status in the United States if migrants also primarily depended on food stamps, housing vouchers, and Medicaid benefits.

The White House previously said it would veto the bill if it reached the US president's desk. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Jon Tester voted in favor of repealing the rule along with all Senate Republicans.