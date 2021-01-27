Senate Rejects Attempt To Halt Trump Impeachment On Constitutional Grounds
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday rejected Republican Senator Rand Paul's attempt to declare the Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional.
The Senate voted 55-45 to block Paul's constitutional point of order.
Paul in a statement said the vote count shows former President Donald Trump will be acquitted in this impeachment trial.