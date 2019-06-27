UrduPoint.com
Senate Rejects House-Passed Measure to Fund Aid to Care for Migrants in US Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Senate has rejected on Wednesday a House-passed bill to provide funding for the care of migrants in US custody.

The Senate rejected the House-passed humanitarian assistance border bill by a 55-37 vote.

The measure would have provided an estimated $4.5 billion to help fund care for migrants before it is slated to run out in July due to the influx of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border to seek asylum.

Later, the Senate will vote on a similar proposal to fund migrant care that has bipartisan support.

