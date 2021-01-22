Senate Republican Leader McConnell Proposes Starting Trump Impeachment Trial in February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed beginning former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in February, his office said in a statement.

The US House impeached Trump last week, charging him with inciting the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

"Leader McConnell has asked for [articles of impeachment delivery] to occur on Thursday, January 28. Former President Trump would have one week from that day to answer the articles of impeachment (February 4).

The House's pre-trial brief would also be due then," McConnell's office said in a statement on Thursday. "The President would then have one week from the day he submits his answer to submit his pre-trial brief (February 11). That means former president Trump has fourteen total days from when we issue the summons to write his pre-trial brief. The House would also submit its replication on this date. The House would then have two days to submit their rebuttal pre-trial brief (February 13)."