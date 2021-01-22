UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Republican Leader McConnell Proposes Starting Trump Impeachment Trial In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:40 AM

Senate Republican Leader McConnell Proposes Starting Trump Impeachment Trial in February

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed beginning former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in February, his office said in a statement.

The US House impeached Trump last week, charging him with inciting the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

"Leader McConnell has asked for [articles of impeachment delivery] to occur on Thursday, January 28. Former President Trump would have one week from that day to answer the articles of impeachment (February 4).

The House's pre-trial brief would also be due then," McConnell's office said in a statement on Thursday. "The President would then have one week from the day he submits his answer to submit his pre-trial brief (February 11). That means former president Trump has fourteen total days from when we issue the summons to write his pre-trial brief. The House would also submit its replication on this date. The House would then have two days to submit their rebuttal pre-trial brief (February 13)."

Related Topics

Senate Minority Trump Capitol Hill January February From

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

3 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

3 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

4 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

5 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.