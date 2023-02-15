UrduPoint.com

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Says America Is Never Going To Default

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Says America is Never Going to Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States government is never going to default on its financial obligations , Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday.

"America is never going to default," McConnell said. "There is not going to be a default."

McConnell also repeated his pledge that Republicans in the Senate had no plans or intentions to cut back or revise the national Social Security and Medicare programs, which President Joe Biden has vowed to defend.

"I made it quite clear last year that Social Security and Medicare were not on our agenda: There is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Social Security or Medicare. The Speaker of the House (Representative Kevin McCarthy) has said the same thing. It is not an issue," he said.

McConnell also accused President Joe Biden of not giving emphasis and stronger support to Ukraine in his State of the Union speech a week ago.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Minority Capitol Hill Same United States Government

Recent Stories

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

10 minutes ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Loc ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

11 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of ..

Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of Operation &#039;Chivalrous Kni ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council

11 minutes ago
 Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.