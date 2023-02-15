Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Says America is Never Going to Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States government is never going to default on its financial obligations , Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday.

"America is never going to default," McConnell said. "There is not going to be a default."

McConnell also repeated his pledge that Republicans in the Senate had no plans or intentions to cut back or revise the national Social Security and Medicare programs, which President Joe Biden has vowed to defend.

"I made it quite clear last year that Social Security and Medicare were not on our agenda: There is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Social Security or Medicare. The Speaker of the House (Representative Kevin McCarthy) has said the same thing. It is not an issue," he said.

McConnell also accused President Joe Biden of not giving emphasis and stronger support to Ukraine in his State of the Union speech a week ago.