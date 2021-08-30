UrduPoint.com

Senate Republican Leader Says Afghanistan Exit Among 'Worst Foreign Policy Decisions' Ever

Mon 30th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has branded the Biden administration's decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan one of the largest foreign policy failures in the country's history.

"We are looking at the exit, and over the next two days, our heroic military is doing the best they can with a horrible policy decision. This is one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history," McConnell told Fox news on Sunday.

The withdrawal from the Central Asian nation is even worse than that of American troops from South Vietnam in 1973, as there was no terrorist threat from that country, unlike the current situation in Afghanistan, he pointed out, voicing concern for the future of the United States, as terrorist leaders are "excited about the success they see in bringing America to its knees in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over Kabul in mid-August, completing a large-scale offensive across the country, and forbidding foreign troops from staying beyond the August 31 deadline.

