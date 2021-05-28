UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Form Panel To Probe US Capitol Riot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:57 PM

Senate Republicans Block Bill to Form Panel to Probe US Capitol Riot

Republicans in the US Senate on Friday blocked a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the January 6 riot at the Capitol building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Republicans in the US Senate on Friday blocked a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The Senate voted 54-35 on the measure, short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

The January 6th Commission Act faced wide opposition from Republican lawmakers ahead of the vote.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol in an effort to protest lawmakers formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election that former President Donald Trump claimed was stolen.

The US authorities have so far investigated more than 170 cases connected to the incident.

Related Topics

Election Senate Protest Vote Trump January 2020 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Man City and Chelsea fans begin to gather in Porto ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuania expels two Belarusian diplomats

3 minutes ago

South American footballers Neres, Arboleda detaine ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Should Build Bipartisan Support for Law Abol ..

18 minutes ago

CM Balochistan trying to present people-friendly b ..

18 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates 8815 e- challan sms system

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.