Senate Republicans Block Bill to Form Panel to Probe US Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Republicans in the US Senate on Friday blocked a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The Senate voted 54-35 on the measure, short of the 60 votes needed to pass.

The January 6th Commission Act faced wide opposition from Republican lawmakers ahead of the vote.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol in an effort to protest lawmakers formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election that former President Donald Trump claimed was stolen.

The US authorities have so far investigated more than 170 cases connected to the incident.