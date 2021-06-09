UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Republicans Press Biden To Keep Palestinian Missions Closed - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Senate Republicans Press Biden to Keep Palestinian Missions Closed - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A group of 16 US Republican Senators led by Marco Rubio on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to refrain from opening a mission of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in Washington as well as a US consulate to serve Palestinians in Jerusalem.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent announcement that the US will move to reopen the Consulate General in Jerusalem that oversaw relations with the Palestinians as well as reports that your administration plans to re-open the Mission of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in Washington, DC are deeply concerning," the letter said. "We urge you to adhere to US law and ensure both of these diplomatic missions remain closed."

The authors of the letter claim there are no legal grounds for PLO to be opened in the US since the Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act of 2019 requires an American court's consent to re-establish an office of PLO or Palestine Autonomy.

The senators put the blame for the recent conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on Hamas and noted that they remain committed to work with Biden administration on constructive ways to engage with the Palestinian people.

Israel and Gaza Strip were locked in a conflict for 11 days that ended with a ceasefire on May 20. The hostilities came after days of clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from a neighborhood in the city.

Related Topics

Police Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Jerusalem May 2019 From Arab Court

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

19 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

23 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

23 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

23 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

23 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.