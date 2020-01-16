UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Trial Needs Documents, Testimony With GAO Ruling That Trump Broke Law - Pelosi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Senate Trial Needs Documents, Testimony With GAO Ruling That Trump Broke Law - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A Government Accountability Office (GAO) legal ruling that the Trump administration violated US law in withholding approved military aid for Ukraine illustrates the need to introduce additional evidence of presidential wrongdoing in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"This reinforces again the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate [trial]," Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.

In a ruling issued shortly before Pelosi spoke, GAO issued a ruling concluding that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) illegally blocked funds for Ukraine that had been approved by Congress.

The House decision to impeach President Donald Trump was based on allegations that the US president froze aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate for corruption political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since the House voted to impeach the president in December, new documentary evidence indicates that the Trump administration surveilled former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yavanovich, according to letters, phone records, notes and computer flash drives obtained from Ukrainian-American buisnessman Lev Parnas.

Ukraine has launched its own investigation of the surveillance allegations, according to media reports.

Parnas, who worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a separate and unofficial investigation of Biden's oversight of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration, has been indicted on charges of making illegal campaign contributions.

Democrats are demanding that the upcoming Senate trial include new evidence from Parnas, while Republicans want a quick trial without the introduction of documents and witnesses testimony.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying the impeachment is another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Barack Obama Ukraine Budget White House Trump Nancy Gao December Democrats Congress 2016 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested proclaimed offender

11 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hopes Sides Agree on Hu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.