UrduPoint.com

Senate Votes To Avert US Government Shutdown Before Midnight Deadline

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:41 AM

The US Senate approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to avert a crippling government shutdown and keep the lights on for another two months

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The US Senate approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to avert a crippling government shutdown and keep the lights on for another two months.

The vote to fund Federal agencies through Demember 3 passed comfortably with opposition Republicans supporting the Democrats, and is expected to be green-lit by the House of Representatives before the midnight deadline.

"This is a good outcome, one I'm happy we are getting done," Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, told colleagues on the chamber floor ahead of the vote, which was never in doubt.

