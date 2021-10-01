Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

The US Senate approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to avert a crippling government shutdown and keep the lights on for another two months

The vote to fund Federal agencies through Demember 3 passed comfortably with opposition Republicans supporting the Democrats, and is expected to be green-lit by the House of Representatives before the midnight deadline.

"This is a good outcome, one I'm happy we are getting done," Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, told colleagues on the chamber floor ahead of the vote, which was never in doubt.