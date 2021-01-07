UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Will Finish Counting Votes From A Secure Location - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

Senate Will Finish Counting Votes From a Secure Location - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US senators are determined to finish the counting of the electoral votes from a secure location, NBC reported citing a member of the Senate leadership.

"Senators are determined to stay until their work of counting the electoral votes is done.

They are considering continuing the count from the secure location where they are now located," the report said on Wednesday evening.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Police Chamber From

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

3 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

3 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.