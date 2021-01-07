Senate Will Finish Counting Votes From a Secure Location - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US senators are determined to finish the counting of the electoral votes from a secure location, NBC reported citing a member of the Senate leadership.

"Senators are determined to stay until their work of counting the electoral votes is done.

They are considering continuing the count from the secure location where they are now located," the report said on Wednesday evening.

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters have encircled the US Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.