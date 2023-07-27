Open Menu

Senate Will Pass $884Mln Defense Funding Bill This Week - Majority Leader Schumer

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will be passed by the Senate with bipartisan agreement this week and then be sent to the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.

"We are going to pass the bill this week," Schumer told reporters. "We wish to finish the NDAA as soon as we possibly can. There is no reason for delay."

On Tuesday, the Senate passed what Schumer called "two important amendments" to the bill on measures to boost US competitiveness with China on developing defense technology and weapons systems by overwhelming bipartisan majorities with 91 out of 100 senators supporting both of them, Schumer said.

"This issue is really important," he said.

The House of Representatives passed their version of the legislation earlier this month, after considering hundreds of amendments. The two versions of the $886 billion defense authorization and policy bill will need to be reconciled prior to finalization.

