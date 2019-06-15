UrduPoint.com
Senator Bernie Sanders Urges Trump Not To Use Oman Gulf Incident As Pretext For War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) US Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in a statement called on President Donald Trump to refrain from using recent incidents in the Gulf of Oman as an excuse to go to war with Iran.

Earlier in the day, Trump told FOX news that recent alleged attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman have Iran "written all over it." Tehran has categorically rejected US allegations and suggested that Washington and its allies have conducted a false flag operation.

"This incident must not be used as a pretext for a war with Iran, a war which would be an unmitigated disaster for the United States, Iran, the region and the world.

.. I would also remind President Trump that there is no congressional authorization for a war with Iran. A unilateral US attack on Iran would be illegal and unconstitutional," Sanders said on Friday.

Sanders also said the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman are unacceptable and must be fully investigated. The time is now, he added, to bring countries together to forge a diplomatic solution to the growing tensions in the region.

