UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Calls On Congress To Probe US Links To Wuhan Lab, COVID-19 Origins - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:51 PM

Senator Calls on Congress to Probe US Links to Wuhan Lab, COVID-19 Origins - Statement

US Senator Josh Hawley on Friday called on Congress to investigate any United States links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the novel coronavirus is suspected of originating, and probe whether any US officials have tried to prevent a full investigation into the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US Senator Josh Hawley on Friday called on Congress to investigate any United States links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the novel coronavirus is suspected of originating, and probe whether any US officials have tried to prevent a full investigation into the matter.

Hawley is making his call after the release of a trove of emails from National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci from early in the pandemic. The emails show Fauci discussing allegations that the disease was created by China's Wuhan Institute of Virology as credible in research partially funded by US taxpayer money.

"The public deserves to know if persons within the US [government] tried to stop a full investigation into COVID origins, as recently reported.

And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci's NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Hawley said in a statement.

Hawley also called on Fauci to resign in light of the released emails.

President Joe Biden recently ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the novel coronavirus and to help determine whether the disease leaked from a lab or spread from an infected animal to a human.

China continues to call the laboratory-leak theory a conspiracy.

Related Topics

China Wuhan United States Money Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Impossible to Heal Libya in Lifespan of One Govern ..

3 minutes ago

Japan approves Roomi Foods Vapour as mango export ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken to Discuss Cross-Border Aid Mechanism's Re ..

3 minutes ago

677 vaccination centres made functional in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid Jamil appointed Chief (Tax Reforms)

7 minutes ago

District Admin constitutes task force to accelerat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.