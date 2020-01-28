UrduPoint.com
Senator Cotton Calls For US Intelligence Probe Of Huawei Involvement In UK's 5G Network

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Senator Cotton Calls for US Intelligence Probe of Huawei Involvement in UK's 5G Network

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The US Director of National Intelligence must investigate Chinese tech giant Huawei's role in the development of United Kingdom's 5G network and review intelligence sharing between Washington and London, US Senator Tom Cotton said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that Huawei will be allowed to continue developing the 5G network in the United Kingdom with certain restrictions.

"In light of this decision, the US Director of National Intelligence should conduct a thorough review of US-UK intelligence-sharing," Cotton said via Twitter.

Cotton, who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said the United Kingdom's decision on Huawei will facilitate Chinese espionage activities there.

The senator from Arkansas also said London's decision on Huawei is disappointing for supporters of the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, the UK government said in its announcement on Monday that Huawei will be designated as a high risk vendor and will be excluded from the critical networks in the Critical National Infrastructure, while its presence in other networks will be capped at 35 percent.

The United States has repeatedly warned the United Kingdom that allowing Huawei to participate in the development of the UK 5G network puts the US-UK intelligence-sharing agreements in jeopardy.

