Senator Cruz Calls on Biden to Rethink US-Brazil Ties After Allowing Iranian Ships to Dock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Biden administration needs to reevaluate the United States' ties to Brazil on antiterrorism efforts and impose relevant sanctions after Brasilia allowed Iranian warships to dock in the country, US Senator Ted Cruz said in a statement.

On Sunday, two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro despite pressure from the United States on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to block them.

"The docking of Iranian warships in Brazil is a dangerous development and a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans," Cruz said on Tuesday. "The Biden administration is obligated to impose relevant sanctions, reevaluate Brazil's cooperation with US antiterrorism efforts, and reexamine whether Brazil is maintaining effective antiterrorism measures at its ports.

"

If the Biden administration does not take action to address the situation, Congress should force them to, Cruz said.

The Iranian warships that docked in Brazil were already under sanctions, opening up the port, companies involved in the port and other entities that provided services or accepted payments to sanctions, Cruz said.

US antiterrorism laws are designed to protect Americans and are "not optional," Cruz added.