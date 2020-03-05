Senator Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out of US Race for Democratic Nomination - Reports

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, CNBC reported on Thursday

Warren decided to exit the race after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, which was dominated mostly by Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the report said, citing a person close to the campaign.

Warren is expected to notify her staff of the decision later on Thursday and hold a press conference later in the day.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday also dropped out of the race following a disappointing turnout on Super Tuesday.