Senator Elizabeth Warren To Drop Out Of US Race For Democratic Nomination - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Senator Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out of US Race for Democratic Nomination - Reports

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, CNBC reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Warren decided to exit the race after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, which was dominated mostly by Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the report said, citing a person close to the campaign.

Warren is expected to notify her staff of the decision later on Thursday and hold a press conference later in the day.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday also dropped out of the race following a disappointing turnout on Super Tuesday.

