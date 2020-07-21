Senator Feinstein Seeks US Law Mandating Facemasks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a nationwide face-covering mandate to be included in the next COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress, citing estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that universal mask use would control the novel coronavirus pandemic within two months.

"It is clear that significant action is necessary to stop the rapidly escalating spread of the coronavirus across the country," Feinstein wrote in a letter released to McConnell and Schumer on Monday.

The letter cited an estimate by CDC Director Robert Redfield that universal mask wearing would bring the pandemic under control within two months.

The letter noted that just 28 of 50 US states require residents to wear mask either when leaving their homes or when entering open businesses.

"As we negotiate much-needed direct assistance to state and local governments that are facing massive deficits as a result of the pandemic, we should include a provision to condition that assistance upon having mask requirements in place," the letter said.

The letter noted that US businesses, including Walmart, Kroger and Kohls, now require masks and that other countries have successfully controlled the novel coronavirus pandemic with masking mandates.