Senator Graham Says US Will Not Join International Criminal Court in 'Short Term'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States will not join the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the near future, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday.

"Not in the short term," Graham said in comments during the Munich Security Conference.

"The problem is we have cases pending against soldiers and the ICC is designed to do with events where there is no rule of law."

Graham noted that the United State has its own legal system and is prosecuting people when they violate laws.

The United States is not a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC. The Clinton administration signed it in 2000 but did not submit it to Senate for ratification. Washington withdrew its signature in 2002, indicating that the United States is not going to ratify the document.