Senator Graham Will Donate $500,000 To Trump's Legal Efforts To Challenge Vote Counting

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Republican senator Lindsey Graham has supported US President Donald Trump's statements on violations during the voting process in a number of states, adding that he would donate $500,000 to the Trump campaign's legal efforts to challenge vote counting.

Earlier in the day, a court filing revealed that the Trump campaign filed a Federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia County board of Elections seeking to temporarily halt vote counting in the city of Philadelphia unless Republican observers are allowed access to observe the polls.

"I am here tonight to stand with president Trump. He stood with me, he is the reason we are going to have a Senate majority ... He helped Senate Republicans. We are going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that president Trump won.

I am going to donate $500,000 tonight to president Trump's defense legal fund," Graham told Fox news host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

According to the senator, it is necessary to investigate the violations committed in a number of states, including Philadelphia and Nevada, as observers were obstructed from overseeing vote counting.

Along with the president's campaign, Graham demands that observers from Republicans be allowed to assist in ballot counting, and votes in Wisconsin be recounted, arguing that the election process was violated on the election night in a number of states where Democratic nominee Joe Biden overtook Trump.

Ballot counting continues in the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina.

