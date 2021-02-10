UrduPoint.com
Senator Grassley Seeks COVID-19 Vaccine Data Over Reports State Of Iowa Being Shortchanged

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) News reports indicating the US state of Iowa is not receiving its fair share of coronavirus vaccines prompted home state Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to request distribution data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a letter released on Tuesday.

"Iowans must have confidence we are receiving our fair share of vaccines. I appreciate the CDC routinely releasing state-by-state vaccine data for allocation, doses delivered, and administration. However, it is difficult to determine based on this data whether Iowa is receiving its fair share," the senators wrote in the letter to the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky,

The letter contends CDC publication of its distribution formula on a weekly basis would allow Iowans and everyone else to determine whether the nation's limited supply of vaccines is being divvied up fairly and also help build confidence in the vaccine distribution process.

The lawmakers cited news reports suggesting that Iowa is lagging behind other states in vaccines delivered and said that available CDC data does not provide transparency into each state's vaccine allocation formula.

