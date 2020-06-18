UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Introduces Bill To Stop China's Theft Of US Intellectual Property - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Senator Introduces Bill to Stop China's Theft of US Intellectual Property - Statement

US Senator Rob Portman said in a statement on Thursday that he has launched a bipartisan bill with to crack down on theft of US research and innovations by China and other nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Senator Rob Portman said in a statement on Thursday that he has launched a bipartisan bill with to crack down on theft of US research and innovations by China and other nations.

Portman lead a year-long investigation in the issue of intellectual property theft that resulted in a bipartisan report detailing how US taxpayers have unwittingly funded China's military and economy for more than two decades while the US government has done almost nothing to stop it.

"This legislation is the product of that investigation and will ensure that the Federal government is taking decisive action to safeguard American innovation," Portman, a Republican from Ohio, said on his website.

Portman said the Safeguarding American Innovation Act is backed by a group of Democrats led by Senator Tom Carper.

"Our goal is not to have China as an enemy.

Our goal is to have China actually as a strategic partner, where there is a fair and equitable and sustainable relationship. But it's going to require some changes," Portman said.

Portman said the bill was influenced by cases like that of former Cleveland Clinic researcher Qing Wang, who was arrested on May 13 and charged with failing to disclose his ties to a Chinese government program while applying to receive funding from the US National Institutes of Health.

The US government alleges Wang knowingly omitted his affiliation with Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China and the funding he received from the National Natural Science Foundation of China for the same research.

Portman and Carper are Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Related Topics

Senate Technology China Same Lead Cleveland May Democrats From Government

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

1 hour ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

2 hours ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Syria's Idlib Sees 25% Decrease in Displacements D ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.