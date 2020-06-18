(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Senator Rob Portman said in a statement on Thursday that he has launched a bipartisan bill with to crack down on theft of US research and innovations by China and other nations.

Portman lead a year-long investigation in the issue of intellectual property theft that resulted in a bipartisan report detailing how US taxpayers have unwittingly funded China's military and economy for more than two decades while the US government has done almost nothing to stop it.

"This legislation is the product of that investigation and will ensure that the Federal government is taking decisive action to safeguard American innovation," Portman, a Republican from Ohio, said on his website.

Portman said the Safeguarding American Innovation Act is backed by a group of Democrats led by Senator Tom Carper.

"Our goal is not to have China as an enemy.

Our goal is to have China actually as a strategic partner, where there is a fair and equitable and sustainable relationship. But it's going to require some changes," Portman said.

Portman said the bill was influenced by cases like that of former Cleveland Clinic researcher Qing Wang, who was arrested on May 13 and charged with failing to disclose his ties to a Chinese government program while applying to receive funding from the US National Institutes of Health.

The US government alleges Wang knowingly omitted his affiliation with Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China and the funding he received from the National Natural Science Foundation of China for the same research.

Portman and Carper are Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.