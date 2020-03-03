UrduPoint.com
Senator Klobuchar To Suspend Presidential Campaign Monday, Endorse Biden - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) US Senator Amy Klobuchar is expected to suspend her presidential campaign in the Democratic field and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally on Monday night, her campaign said in a statement quoted by multiple US media outlets.

"The Klobuchar campaign confirms the Senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President," the statement said.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign over the weekend and is expected to endorse Biden as well.

Following the early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the pack with 56 delegates and Biden - after a win in South Carolina - is trailing with 50 delegates. Buttigieg and Klobuchar voters could give Biden the support needed to come out of the Super Tuesday primaries on top.

More Stories From World

