(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced on Friday that he is going to vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a justice on the US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced on Friday that he is going to vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a justice on the US Supreme Court.

"I met with Judge Jackson and evaluated her qualifications to be a Supreme Court Justice. After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin described Jackson as being an exceptional jurist and said he believes she is supremely qualified to be a justice on the US Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the US Supreme Court in February, fulfilling his earlier promise to nominate a black woman to the bench.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel said he cannot support the Jackson's nomination, Republicans and others have criticized Jackson for being an activist rather than interpreting the Constitution and specifically for being lenient in sentencing pedophiles.