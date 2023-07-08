Senator McConnell Says Last US Chemical Weapon Stockpile Destroyed in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that the United States has finished the destruction of its chemical arsenal ahead of the deadline after the last remaining stockpile was destroyed at an Army depot in the US state of Kentucky.

"Chemical weapons are responsible for some of the most horrific episodes of human loss. Though the use of these deadly agents will always be a stain on history, today our Nation has finally fulfilled our promise to rid our arsenal of this evil. The Blue Grass Army Depot in my home state of Kentucky has led U.S. disposal efforts with its state-of-the-art destruction facility," the senator's office cited McConnell as saying.

In February, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said the United States would finalize the destruction of its chemical weapons this spring, but in May, President Joe Biden said that the United States is on track to complete the destruction of its chemical weapons arsenal by this fall.

The US government announced in 2012 that it will complete the destruction of its chemical military arsenal by September 30, by agreement with all state parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention that entered into force in 1997.