Senator Menendez Demands US Border Poatrol Fix Conditions Witnessed During Visit - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Trump administration must fix conditions at migrant border prisons recently witnessed by a group of US senators, including hungry children who are not able to shower or brush teeth, Senator Robert Menendez wrote in a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan in a letter on Friday.

In addition, the letter charged that migrant inmates were prohibited from contacting relatives by phone, despite being detained for more than a month.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that all women, men and children in the custody of the United States government are treated humanely," the letter said. "Our nation can and must do better."

In addition to Menendez, the letter was signed by fellow Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal, Bob Casey, Jacky Rosen, Angus King, Jack Reed, Ron Wyden, Brian Schatz and Ben Cardin.

Turing a July 19 visit, the senators spoke with several single women who were not allowed to phone relatives during more than one month in detention, the letter said.

"Migrants informed us that they were not given access to telephones to make any calls," the senators said in the letter.

Migrant children reported not getting enough food to eat, and some detainees, including children, said they had not been able to shower or brush their teeth, the letter added.

Border authorities charge that facilities have been overwhelmed by more than 100,000 migrants each month, in part because they ran out of money.

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives rejected emergency requests for money for nearly two months, during which they charged the Trump administration with manufacturing a fake crisis, according to Border Patrol officials.