Senator Menendez Introduces Bill to Protect Inspectors General From Retaliation- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Senator Bob Menendez said in a press release that he will introduce legislation to better protect federal Inspectors General from retaliation in the State Department and other agencies dealing matters pertaining to foreign affairs.

"I will be introducing new legislation to create additional protections against removing an Inspector General, and to prevent a President from carrying out an unjustified - or worse, politically motivated - removal," Menendez said in the release on Monday.

The release said the bill will seek to require Congress to review a US president's attempts to remove Inspectors General, limit the reasons for removing them, require acting Inspectors General to be career officials and require the Secretary of State and other agency chiefs to recuse themselves from any actions related to a probe involving them.

Menendez said he is crafting the legislation in light of the recent removal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

On Friday, President Donald Trump informed Congress that he removed Linick because he lost confidence in him. Reports over the weekend suggested Linick was fired for investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forced staff to run personal errands for him.

Earlier on Monday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said the watchdog was removed for probing a State Department decision to greenlight $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without congressional review.