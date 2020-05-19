UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Menendez Introduces Bill To Protect Inspectors General From Retaliation- Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:44 AM

Senator Menendez Introduces Bill to Protect Inspectors General From Retaliation- Statement

US Senator Bob Menendez said in a press release that he will introduce legislation to better protect federal Inspectors General from retaliation in the State Department and other agencies dealing matters pertaining to foreign affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Senator Bob Menendez said in a press release that he will introduce legislation to better protect federal Inspectors General from retaliation in the State Department and other agencies dealing matters pertaining to foreign affairs.

"I will be introducing new legislation to create additional protections against removing an Inspector General, and to prevent a President from carrying out an unjustified - or worse, politically motivated - removal," Menendez said in the release on Monday.

The release said the bill will seek to require Congress to review a US president's attempts to remove Inspectors General, limit the reasons for removing them, require acting Inspectors General to be career officials and require the Secretary of State and other agency chiefs to recuse themselves from any actions related to a probe involving them.

Menendez said he is crafting the legislation in light of the recent removal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

On Friday, President Donald Trump informed Congress that he removed Linick because he lost confidence in him. Reports over the weekend suggested Linick was fired for investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forced staff to run personal errands for him.

Earlier on Monday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said the watchdog was removed for probing a State Department decision to greenlight $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without congressional review.

Related Topics

Trump Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Congress From Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei closes nearly 1.5% higher

1 minute ago

Virus-hit Brazil lets Cuban doctors resume work

9 minutes ago

Puppy scammers target lonely Aussies during lockdo ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes nearly 1.5 percent higher

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 939 deaths after 43, 966 cases of ..

33 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.