Senator Murphy Says US Should Be 'Stingier' in Security Partnership With Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States should be "stingier" in the ways it deals with Saudi Arabia and the ways in which it is willing to support Riyadh, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Thursday.

"I don't argue for a wholesale withdrawal of security cooperation, I just think we should be stingier about the ways in which we engage with Saudi Arabia, the fights we're willing to support them in," Murphy said during remarks on US-Saudi relations.

The senator pointed out that the United States has too much hardware and too many personnel on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

Murphy also said that US officials should ask whether the United States needs to be so directly involved in the contest for regional hegemony between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The senator's remarks come following a decision by OPEC+ group of countries led by Saudi Arabia to slash oil production starting in November. The Biden administration condemned the decision, characterizing it as short-sighted and a boon to Russia amid global energy market volatility.

Murphy said he was not surprised by the OPEC+ decision, noting that it has been clear since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in late February that Saudi Arabia intends on supporting Russia rather than that the US-led collective West.