Open Menu

Senator Paul Says Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US To War With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Senator Paul Says Passing Measure Urging Ukraine Into NATO May Lead US to War With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a statement that a proposal from his congressional colleagues to potentially introduce and pass a resolution urging Ukraine's admission into NATO could lead the United States on a path to war with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he will be working with Republican and Democratic senators to pass a resolution pushing for the admission of Ukraine into NATO.

"Absolutely not. This is exactly wrong - as usual - and could very well lead us to war with Russia, something no one should want," Paul said on Friday in response to the proposal.

Graham said he believes there is an overwhelming majority of senators who would support this proposition.

Ukrainian membership in NATO, according to Graham, could be one of the best way to prevent future wars and promote peace.

NATO leaders are expected to discuss this matter during a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, US officials this week indicated Ukraine is not yet eligible to join NATO and no one should expect the alliance to grant them membership after the summit in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Russia Vilnius Alliance Lead United States Lithuania From Best

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

4 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

5 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

5 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

5 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

5 hours ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

5 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

6 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

6 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

6 hours ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

6 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

6 hours ago

More Stories From World