Senator Paul Says Sympathetic to Ukraine, But Does Not Want to Bankrupt US With Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US Senator Rand Paul said after delaying the passage of a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that although he is sympathetic to the country's situation, he does not want to bankrupt the United States by overspending on foreign causes.

"I have great sympathy for (Ukraine). I want them to succeed. But I don't want them to succeed in the process of bankrupting our country," Paul said on Friday in an interview on WMAL.

Passing the legislation would bring the total amount sent by the US to Ukraine over the last two months to nearly $54 billion.

That level of spending on a foreign issue while taxpayers struggle to buy gas, groceries and baby formula is a "slap in the face," Paul said on Thursday via Twitter.

Paul also said that his oath of office is to the US Constitution and not any foreign nation.

Paul on Thursday delayed a Senate attempt to fast track the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, citing concerns over government spending, debt and inflation. Paul demanded an amendment to the legislation that would provide for further Federal oversight of the money and weapons being sent to Ukraine, which Senate Democratic leadership denied.