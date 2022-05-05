UrduPoint.com

Senator Paul Says US Federal Government Biggest Propagator Of Disinformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Senator Paul Says US Federal Government Biggest Propagator of Disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US Senator Rand Paul said during a congressional hearing that the new Disinformation Governance board established by the Biden administration cannot be trusted at all because the Federal government is the biggest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world.

"I think you've got no idea what disinformation is and I don't think the government's capable of it," Paul told Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during the hearing on Wednesday. "Do you know who the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world is? The US government."

Paul supported his point by highlighting the Pentagon papers and former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara's role in involving the United States in the Vietnam war, President Ronald Reagan lying during the Iran-Contra affair and former President George W.

Bush lying about the existence weapons of mass destruction to justify the invasion of Iraq.

Paul also brought up the Steele dossier, which was used to fabricate allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Russia repeatedly denied having ties to the Trump campaign and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation eventually found there was no collusion.

The Department of Homeland Security recently formed a new Disinformation Governance Board to coordinate ways to challenge and contradict misinformation about homeland security, with a special concentration on Russia and irregular migration. Opponents have likened the new body to an Orwellian ministry of Truth.

Related Topics

Hearing World Russia George W. Bush Pentagon Iraq Trump United States Vietnam All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

18 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.