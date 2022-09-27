UrduPoint.com

Senator Pledges To Work To Ensure Ongoing US Support For Ukraine, Hold Putin Accountable

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said on Tuesday that she will continue working with her colleagues in the Senate to support Ukraine and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for his actions in the ongoing conflict

"I will continue to work with my Senate colleagues to ensure ongoing US support for Ukraine and to hold Putin to account for his actions," Shaheen said in a virtual address during an event at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Earlier on Monday, Shaheen, along with other senators, unveiled new legislation to ensure the United States has sufficient stocks of munitions and is ready for potential overseas contingencies amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and increased tensions around Taiwan.

Also on Monday, lawmakers in Congress reportedly agreed to include a nearly $12 billion aid package for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill in response to a Biden administration request for funding.

