Senator Rand Paul Avoids Russian Travel Ban After Criticizing Ukrainian Aid Package

US Senator Rand Paul is missing from Russia's list of 439 congress people banned permanently from entering for inciting anti-Russian sentiment

The Russian Foreign Ministry put out the "stop list" on Saturday. It features 963 American nationals, including a dozen senators and almost all representatives led by House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rand Paul delayed the passing of an aid package to Ukraine worth a record $40 billion in the Senate this week. The legislation was overwhelmingly approved on Thursday.

Only 11 senators opposed the bill that controversially included more than $20 billion in military funding all Republicans citing concerns with oversight of weapons transfers and failure to prioritize America's economy. Sen. Paul called to establish a special inspector general and oversight panel exclusively dedicated to monitoring how the funding is spent. However, such an amendment was never considered.