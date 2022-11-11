UrduPoint.com

Senator Rubio, Congressman Gallagher Want TikTok Banned In US - Report

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Senator Rubio, Congressman Gallagher Want TikTok Banned in US - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Florida senator Marco Rubio and Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher co-authored an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for TikTok to be banned in the US. Rubio and Gallagher announced an intent to introduce legislation banning TikTok and other social media companies under Chinese Communist Party control.

"TikTok offers the CCP a unique ability to monitor more than 1 billion users worldwide, including nearly two-thirds of American teenagers. We must ban this potential spyware before it is too late ” not encourage its use in the United States," they said in the op-ed.

The Republicans argue that increasing tension with China over Taiwan puts Americans at risk for potential surveillance by the Chinese.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which is not state-owned, but Rubio and Gallagher point out that China's National Intelligence law obligates all citizens and businesses to assist in data-sharing as part of intelligence work.

This leaves Americans sensitive to surveillance by way of keystrokes tracking, location tracking, and browsing history collection, they argue, pointing out that "Beijing could also collect sensitive national security information from US government employees and develop profiles on millions of Americans to use for blackmail or espionage."

TikTok has surpassed 3.5 billion total downloads, and is consistently one of the top-downloaded apps in the world.

Related Topics

World China Washington Social Media Company Beijing Florida United States Competition Commission Of Pakistan Post All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

1 hour ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

2 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

2 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

2 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.