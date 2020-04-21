UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Sanders, 32 Democrats In Congress Urge Reducing US Sanctions On Iran - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Senator Sanders, 32 Democrats in Congress Urge Reducing US Sanctions on Iran - Letter

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and 32 Democratic senators and members of Congress are calling to reduce US sanctions on Iran to help Tehran deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and 32 Democratic senators and members of Congress are calling to reduce US sanctions on Iran to help Tehran deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"Rather than continue to invoke new sanctions in the Iranian people's hour of need, we urge you to substantially suspend sanctions on Iran during this global public health emergency in a humanitarian gesture to the Iranian people to better enable them to fight the virus," the letter said.

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Senator Elizabeth Warren also signed the letter, which was sent two weeks after the Trump administration levied additional sanctions against Iran.

"[W]e encourage the US to find a way to deliver aid directly to the Iranian people to support the Iranian people's fight against Coronavirus, as many other nations have done," the letter said.

In 2003, President George W. Bush eased sanctions and delivered aid to Iran following a deadly earthquake near Bam, the letter noted.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran George W. Bush Trump Alexandria Bam Tehran Congress Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

41 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

56 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Usman Dar's efforts lauded for getting permission ..

1 second ago

UNGA calls for 'equitable' access to medicines, va ..

2 seconds ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.