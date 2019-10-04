Senator Sanders to Participate in October 15 Debate Despite Heart Surgery - Wife

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) US Senator Bernie Sanders is recovering well from heart surgery and will participate in the Democratic presidential debate scheduled for October 15, his wife Jane said in a press release on Thursday.

"Bernie is up and about," Mrs. Sanders said. "We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington [Vermont] before the end of the weekend. He'll take a few days to rest, but he's ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.

"

Sanders, one of the three leading candidates in the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate next year, had two stents surgically implanted this week after doctors discovered a blockage in one of his arteries.

Mrs. Sanders also said her husband's doctors are pleased with his progress and there has been no need for additional procedures.

The senator has been cracking jokes with nurses and doctors, discussing policy with staff, and talking on the phone with family, she added.