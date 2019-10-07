Senator Seeks Resolution Opposing US Plan to Allow Turkey to Attack Syrian Kurds

Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he would propose a resolution requiring reversal of the US decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria and stop protecting Syrian Kurdish fighters from a Turkish military offensive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in Syria in coming days in order to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. The White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the operation and would withdraw from the area.

"If this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision," Graham said on Twitter. "Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support."

Turkey considers the Kurds terrorists while the US backed the Kurds as allies in fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Graham warned that US abandonment of Kurdish fighters will ensure an Islamic State comeback and force the Kurds to align with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and Iran.

"By abandoning the Kurds we have sent the most dangerous signal possible - America is an unreliable ally and it's just a matter of time before China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea act out in dangerous ways," he added.

In addition, Graham said the US plan will destroy Turkey's relationship with the US Congress and stain American's honor by betraying an ally.

US President Donald Trump defended the decision on Twitter on Monday, saying the Kurds were paid with money and equipment, the Islamic State has been defeated and it is time for the US to pull American forces out of Syria.