Senator Siddiqui Calls For Global Intervention To End Bloodshed In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:04 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Tuesday urged the international community to hold Israel responsible and end the bloodshed in Gaza by involving the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
During the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting on budget and planning in Doha, Qatar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that the violence in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with innocent civilians, including women and children, suffering brutal killings. This latest escalation has placed regional peace in serious jeopardy.
Condemning Israel’s actions against Lebanon and Iran, Siddiqui urged the APA to actively promote sustainable peace, essential for Asia’s growth and prosperity. Without it, the region’s aspirations for development and well-being cannot be achieved.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed concerns regarding the APA's budget issues, stating that this problem has persisted unresolved for the past decade.
He stated that it is essential to address APA’s financial issues promptly to ensure it becomes as effective and dynamic as similar organizations.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the need for equal funding for all members of the APA, taking into account each country’s geographical size, population, and GDP.
He urged APA members to seek opportunities for enhanced cooperation.
The APA budget meeting, attended by representatives from Pakistan, Qatar, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Greece, China, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and others, aims to foster regional collaboration.
