Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Calls For Global Intervention To End Bloodshed In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Tuesday urged the international community to hold Israel responsible and end the bloodshed in Gaza by involving the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, on Tuesday urged the international community to hold Israel responsible and end the bloodshed in Gaza by involving the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting on budget and planning in Doha, Qatar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that the violence in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with innocent civilians, including women and children, suffering brutal killings. This latest escalation has placed regional peace in serious jeopardy.

Condemning Israel’s actions against Lebanon and Iran, Siddiqui urged the APA to actively promote sustainable peace, essential for Asia’s growth and prosperity. Without it, the region’s aspirations for development and well-being cannot be achieved.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed concerns regarding the APA's budget issues, stating that this problem has persisted unresolved for the past decade.

He stated that it is essential to address APA’s financial issues promptly to ensure it becomes as effective and dynamic as similar organizations.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the need for equal funding for all members of the APA, taking into account each country’s geographical size, population, and GDP.

He urged APA members to seek opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

The APA budget meeting, attended by representatives from Pakistan, Qatar, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Greece, China, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and others, aims to foster regional collaboration.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Senate United Nations Israel Palestine Iran Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Budget Irfan Siddiqui Gaza Iraq Qatar Doha Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Bahrain Saudi Arabia Lebanon Greece Women Muslim All From Asia

Recent Stories

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial ..

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..

12 minutes ago
 Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lank ..

Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home

1 minute ago
 Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

1 minute ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

3 hours ago
US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

3 hours ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar pressured as US votes

Stock markets rise, dollar pressured as US votes

2 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

3 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
 Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago

More Stories From World