Senator Ted Cruz Says Ready To Run Again For US President 'In Heartbeat'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:50 AM

Senator Ted Cruz Says Ready to Run Again for US President 'In Heartbeat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US Senator Ted Cruz, a leading figure in the Republican Party, said that he is eager to run again for President of the United States in 2024.

"Absolutely, in a heartbeat," Cruz in an interview with The Truth Gazette on Wednesday. "I ran in 2016... very strong field and I ended up placing 2nd. There's a reason historically that the runner up is almost always the next nominee.

"

The full interview with The Truth Gazette is scheduled to be podcast and published on Friday.

In 2016, Cruz was the last remaining credible candidate to oppose eventual Republican nominee and successful national election winner Donald Trump who was then a New York businessman.

The race between the two men was harsh and abusive on both sides, but when Trump was elected president, Cruz became and remained one of his strongest political allies.

