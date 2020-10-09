UrduPoint.com
Senator Van Hollen Says US Arms Control Envoy Threatens Russia With No Contingency Plans

Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea is making threats against Russia without having contingency plans to meet those threats, Senator Chris Van Hollen said during the event organized by the Arms Control Association on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea is making threats against Russia without having contingency plans to meet those threats, Senator Chris Van Hollen said during the event organized by the Arms Control Association on Friday.

"I must say all of the chest beating and statements that we've heard about spending Russia and China 'into oblivion' and that we are going to do this study on how we are going to rapidly deploy our stockpile forces is seen, I think, by Russia and others for what it is, just empty rhetoric," Van Hollen said.

The Senator noted the General Accounting Office has exposed that the US military has not done any kind of planning for what it would do if the United States were not constrained under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"So, on the one hand we have these folks like Billingslea out there , you know, making these threats when in fact, the Untied States has made no contingency plans whatsoever to meet those threats," Van Hollen said.

In late September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia considers it inconceivable to strengthen control and verification measures in the New START as proposed by US special envoy Marshall Billingslea, adding that there is no reason to change anything and there will be no return to the practice of the late 1990s.

In an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper, Billingslea said that unless Washington and Moscow struck a presidential memorandum on arms control by February 5, 2021, the date when the New START is set to expire, the treaty would not be extended.

Billingslea also warned that the price for Russia would rise after November if US President Donald Trump is reelected.

In response, Ryabkov said that reaching an agreement is possible only if the United States abandons any ultimatums.

